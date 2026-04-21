‘Like living in the past’: MI, CSK too emotionally connected to big names, says Sanjay Manjrekar

While CSK have shifted their policy towards fielding younger players this season, there still remains question marks over what role 44-year-old MS Dhoni will play when he returns. MI's most consistent batter this season, meanwhile, has been their 38-year-old former captain Rohit Sharma. (PTI Photos)

They may have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 10 times between them but Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have both struggled to get going this season. Both teams have won two and lost four of the six games they have played thus far. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that both teams are somewhat stuck in the past in terms of their reliance on older players.

While CSK have shifted their policy towards fielding younger players this season, there still remains question marks over what role 44-year-old MS Dhoni will play when he returns. MI’s most consistent batter this season, meanwhile, has been their 38-year-old former captain Rohit Sharma while Suryakumar Yadav and current skipper Hardik Pandya have struggled. Even Jasprit Bumrah managed to get his first wicket of the season only on Monday night, six games into the season.