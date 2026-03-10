Why Sanjay Manjrekar feels India’s T20 World Cup wins ‘don’t come remotely close’ to their ODI World Cup triumphs

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the T20 World Cups won by India in 2007, 2024 and 2026 are dwarfed in front of their ODI title wins under Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. He also urged to put the T20 World Cup victories in proper perspective.
“In time we need to put these world titles given out every year in proper perspective. India’s T20 WC wins don’t come remotely close to their 50 overs WC wins of 1983 under Kapil Dev & 2011 under Dhoni in terms of its pure challenge & it’s sanctity,” Manjrekar posted on X on Tuesday.
In January, Manjrekar had said that the 50-over ODI World Cup was the real World Cup, adding that T20 version of the World Cup shouldn’t be given the same status. “For me the ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status of a World Cup that comes once in 4 years. I prefer the original name for it – The WorldT20,” Manjrekar had posted on his X account.
On Sunday, India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total. Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India’s top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting a massive 255 for five.
The total was the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions on the biggest stage of the tournament. India also became the first team to win the tournament. The scoreboard pressure got to the Black Caps who desperately went after the Indian bowlers and ended up losing three quick wickets initially. Their biggest hope Finn Allen (9) and the dangerous Glenn Phillips (5) perished early and with that New Zealand’s chances of putting up a decent fight went up in smoke.
Axar Patel (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) had bulldozed the Kiwi innings and with the departure of Tim Seifert (52 off 26), the contest was reduced to a formality.
