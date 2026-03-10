Why Sanjay Manjrekar feels India’s T20 World Cup wins ‘don’t come remotely close’ to their ODI World Cup triumphs

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the T20 World Cups won by India in 2007, 2024 and 2026 are dwarfed in front of their ODI title wins under Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. He also urged to put the T20 World Cup victories in proper perspective.

“In time we need to put these world titles given out every year in proper perspective. India’s T20 WC wins don’t come remotely close to their 50 overs WC wins of 1983 under Kapil Dev & 2011 under Dhoni in terms of its pure challenge & it’s sanctity,” Manjrekar posted on X on Tuesday.

In January, Manjrekar had said that the 50-over ODI World Cup was the real World Cup, adding that T20 version of the World Cup shouldn’t be given the same status. “For me the ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status of a World Cup that comes once in 4 years. I prefer the original name for it – The WorldT20,” Manjrekar had posted on his X account.