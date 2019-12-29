Follow Us:
Sanjay Manjrekar defends 7-year-old prediction over Virat Kohli’s doomed Test future

Defending his 2012 prediction on Virat Kohli's Test future, Sanjay Manjrekar said that he was happy that former India skipper MS Dhoni and him had been on the same page back then.

Published: December 29, 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar Sanjay Manjrekar is well known for giving quirky responses to trolls on social media. (File Photo)

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is known for giving quirky responses to trolls, has defended a prediction he had made in 2012 about Virat Kohli’s doomed future in Test cricket.

“I would still drop VVS & get Rohit in for the next Test. Makes long term sense. give Virat 1 more Test..just to be sure he does not belong here,” Manjrekar had tweeted in 2012.

Since then, India skipper Virat Kohli would go on to become the third leading run-scorer in this decade in the Test format.

Responding to a Twitter user, who goes by the name Trendulkar, the former cricketer clarified that Kohli was heavily bashed by both media and fans for his poor show during his first tour of Australia back in 2012, explaining the context of his 2012 prediction.

Defending his statement of giving Kohli one more opportunity, Manjrekar said that he was happy that former India skipper MS Dhoni and him had been on the same page back then.

After failing to prove his mettle in Australia, Kohli went on to do exactly what he has become so good at over the years, proving his critics wrong.

The Indian skipper has amassed 7202 runs in 84 matches over the past ten years and also leads the chart for hitting the most number of centuries by registering 27 hundred under his name.

