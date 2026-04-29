Sanjay Manjrekar says criticism forced Virat Kohli to up his strike rate in IPL

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates after scoring a fifty during Match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on March 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Virat Kohli’s uptick in his strike rate has come from a realisation that there was enough batting below him to take the mantle should he lose his wicket.

Manjrekar also said that his words would rile up Kohli fans and then added that the Indian batter started to boost his strike rate because of the criticism he was facing around it.

“This is, again, going to rile up Virat Kohli fans. We have seen Virat Kohli bat differently, bat superbly this season – at a strike rate of 140-150. This is the same Virat Kohli; there is nothing that has changed,” said Manjrekar to Sportstar.