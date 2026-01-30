‘For me, ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup’: Sanjay Manjrekar says T20 WC ‘must not be given the same status’

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that the 50-over ODI World Cup was the real World Cup, adding that T20 version of the World Cup shouldn’t be given the same status. “For me the ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status of a World Cup that comes once in 4 years. I prefer the original name for it – The WorldT20,” Manjrekar posted on his X account.

Manjrekar’s comments come at a time when ODI cricket is slowly losing its relevance, sandwiched between Tests and T20Is. Even former India player R Ashwin had said earlier this month that he is worried for the fate of the format after the 2027 World Cup which might as well be stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s last.