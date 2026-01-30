‘For me, ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup’: Sanjay Manjrekar says T20 WC ‘must not be given the same status’

Manjrekar's comments come at a time when ODI cricket is slowly losing its relevance, sandwiched between Tests and T20Is.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJan 30, 2026 10:56 PM IST
Australia ODI World CupAustralian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that the 50-over ODI World Cup was the real World Cup, adding that T20 version of the World Cup shouldn’t be given the same status. “For me the ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status of a World Cup that comes once in 4 years. I prefer the original name for it – The WorldT20,” Manjrekar posted on his X account.

Manjrekar’s comments come at a time when ODI cricket is slowly losing its relevance, sandwiched between Tests and T20Is. Even former India player R Ashwin had said earlier this month that he is worried for the fate of the format after the 2027 World Cup which might as well be stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s last.

“I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow,” Ashwin, India’s second highest Test wicket-taker of all time with 537 scalps, said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

Ashwin said that he feels Test cricket will continue to have its space even in the age of T20s, but he is not sure if fans want to see too much ODI cricket at the expense of either. “Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn’t have the space,” said Ashwin, who also took 156 wickets in 116 ODIs.

Also Read | R Ashwin worried about future of ODI cricket after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant,” he observed.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, India will be beginning their campaign next week when they take on USA.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Menstrual health part of right to life, says SC, orders free sanitary pads, separate toilets in all schools
For menstruating girl children, the inaccessibility of MHM measures subjects them to stigma, stereotyping and humiliation,” the SC bench said. (Express Photos)
I-T officials at his office, Confident Group chairman shoots himself dead
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News