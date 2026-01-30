‘For me, ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup’: Sanjay Manjrekar says T20 WC ‘must not be given the same status’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that the 50-over ODI World Cup was the real World Cup, adding that T20 version of the World Cup shouldn’t be given the same status. “For me the ‘Cricket World Cup’ will always be the 50 overs World Cup. The T20 version held every two years must not be given the same status of a World Cup that comes once in 4 years. I prefer the original name for it – The WorldT20,” Manjrekar posted on his X account.
Manjrekar’s comments come at a time when ODI cricket is slowly losing its relevance, sandwiched between Tests and T20Is. Even former India player R Ashwin had said earlier this month that he is worried for the fate of the format after the 2027 World Cup which might as well be stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s last.
“I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow,” Ashwin, India’s second highest Test wicket-taker of all time with 537 scalps, said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.
Ashwin said that he feels Test cricket will continue to have its space even in the age of T20s, but he is not sure if fans want to see too much ODI cricket at the expense of either. “Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn’t have the space,” said Ashwin, who also took 156 wickets in 116 ODIs.
“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant,” he observed.
Speaking of the T20 World Cup, India will be beginning their campaign next week when they take on USA.
