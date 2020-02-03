Sanjay Manjrekar compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy with Imran Khan

Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli’s captaincy in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand (Source: AP/Express Archive) Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli’s captaincy in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand (Source: AP/Express Archive)

After a Virat Kohli-led Team India dominated over New Zealand to win the T20I series 5-0, former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar compared the Indian captain’s tenure to that of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

“India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong,” Manjrekar tweeted Monday.

India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

Manjrekar also named KL Rahul “the find of the tournament”. Rahul was named ‘Player of the series’ for scoring 224 runs from five innings at an average of 56, including two half-centuries. The 27-year-old also led India in the second innings of the fifth T20I after Rohit Sharma was injured.

Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

In the recently concluded series, India managed to win three games from unfavourable situations while defending –

3rd T20I: nine runs required from six balls, six wickets hand

4th T20I: seven runs required from six balls, seven wickets in hand

5th T20I: 48 runs required from 45 balls, seven wickets in hand

After the series win, India even tested their bench strength and succeeded in beating the hosts, who were without an injured Kane Williamson.

ALSO READ | How Bumrah’s yorker spelt doom for Kiwis

Sanju Samson failed to score big in the two chances he got while opening the innings. Manjrekar felt that Samson and Rishabh Pant need to learn a few things from Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd