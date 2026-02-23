‘We now know what to do next’: Sanjay Manjrekar lists out 3 things India need to do ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

South Africa's Marco Jansen, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Tilak Varma, foreground, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India’s 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday has helped them identify areas to work on before the next game against Zimbabwe.

The 60-year-old said that the co-hosts needed to send good batters of spin higher up the order and focus on getting better at playing the slower ball in the nets.

“Thanks to SA we now know what Ind needs to do next. 1) Get batters with soft skills against spin to bat up the order. 2) Guy doing ‘throw downs’ to throw a a million slower balls at Ind batters,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.