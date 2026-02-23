‘We now know what to do next’: Sanjay Manjrekar lists out 3 things India need to do ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

Sanjay Manjrekar said that India needed to send good batters of spin higher up the order and focus on getting better at playing the slower ball in the nets.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 23, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Sanjay Manjrekar on india vs ZimbabweSouth Africa's Marco Jansen, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Tilak Varma, foreground, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India’s 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday has helped them identify areas to work on before the next game against Zimbabwe.

The 60-year-old said that the co-hosts needed to send good batters of spin higher up the order and focus on getting better at playing the slower ball in the nets.

Also Read | T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa’s change of pace proves India’s undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going

“Thanks to SA we now know what Ind needs to do next. 1) Get batters with soft skills against spin to bat up the order. 2) Guy doing ‘throw downs’ to throw a a million slower balls at Ind batters,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Manjrekar also said that the loss to South Africa should make India contemplate bringing in Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI to add an additional wicket-taking option in the side.

“3) Kuldeep must play to have another wicket taking option,” he said.

The thought of including the left-arm wristspinner in the match against Zimbabwe was also echoed by former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who said that Axar Patel must return to the playing XI and the management may consider playing Kuldeep in the playing XI.

“At the end of this defeat, I cannot think what they will do. They can think of many things. You have to bring Axar back. Playing in Chennai, they may think of another spinner and Kuldeep. They might think of Sanju Samson, as there are talks about Tilak and Abhishek. But if we can keep things stable, these thoughts will not come. In such a campaign, I am not saying do not make changes for people who are not in form, but if you keep making changes, there will be doubt within the dressing room,” he said on his YouTube stream.

India next face Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

Feb 23: Latest News