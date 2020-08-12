‘I know the pain it causes…’: Yuvraj Singh extends wishes to Sanjay Dutt

In Frame: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

A day after Sanjay Dutt announced that he will be taking a break from work for medical treatment, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished the Bollywood actor a speedy recovery.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,” the cricketer tweeted.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital last week after complaining of discomfort. A test for Covid-19 came back negative and the actor was discharged on Monday. The actor has offered no further comment on his health so far.

Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer right after his stellar performance in the 2011 World Cup, in which he was Player of the Tournament. After battling cancer, Yuvraj returned to the national squad and scored a match-winning 150 against England, which also is his highest score in ODIs.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd