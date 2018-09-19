Sania Mirza opts to sign out of social media ahead of India vs Pakistan tie

Sania Mirza’s has faced criticism on social media since she got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mallik. (Source: Sania Mirza Twitter) Sania Mirza’s has faced criticism on social media since she got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Mallik. (Source: Sania Mirza Twitter)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday opted to sign out of social media ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The 31-year-old, who is currently expecting a child with her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been a soft target for trolls and fans during previous Indo-Pak matches. Hence, this time she has decided to completely let go off social media. Reminding her fans that it is just a game at the end of the day, Mirza in a post on Twitter wrote, “Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!”

Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick ,let alone a pregnant one🙄Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 18 September 2018

Last month, Sania was criticised for wishing Independence Day to Pakistan. One of her followers Romeo Gold 2.0 asked the tennis ace: “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. aapka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).” But Sania was quick to shut the trolls down and responded: “Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! (No. My country and my Independence Day is tomorrow while my husband and his country’s is today!) Hope your confusion is cleared!! Waise aapka kab hai?? (When is yours?) Since you seem very confused..”

