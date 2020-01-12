Sangwan’s dream season keeps getting better

Railways’ Sangawan took 6/33 against Madhya Pradesh Railways’ Sangawan took 6/33 against Madhya Pradesh

Railways fast bowler Himanshu Sangwan prefers to call it the ‘effort ball’, but it was more than that. It was a magical delivery that swung viciously in the air, pitched on a good length and deviated marginally, enough to slip past Madhya Pradesh’s veteran No.3 batsman Rajat Patidar’s defences and clip the off stump.

Those that had assembled at the Karnail Singh Stadium on Saturday, braving Delhi’s winter morning chill, were treated to a superlative exhibition of swing and seam bowling. On a freshly laid strip, Sangwan tore open Madhya Pradesh’s fragile batting line-up, returning with the best bowling figures of 6/33 in his five-match first-class career. In the process, Madhya Pradesh folded for an abysmal score of 124 in the first innings at the stroke of tea interval on Day 1.

In reply, Railways stacked up 104/3 courtesy an enterprising unbeaten 43 from their opener Mrunal Devdhar, and were in hot pursuit of garnering a comprehensive first-innings lead at the draw of stumps.

In his debut Ranji Trophy season, the 24-year-old has already made it a habit of prising out the main batsmen from opposition teams. If it was Patidar on Saturday, a fortnight ago at the Wankhede Stadium, he had dismissed Ajinkya Rahane. Sangwan credits such giant-killing acts to the time he spent with Ranji Trophy veteran Pankaj Singh during the off season. “He (Pankaj) told me that if I wanted to succeed in first-class cricket, I needed to vary my pace.

If I kept bowling at the same pace, the batsmen would get used to it after some time. That’s what I did today to dismiss Patidar. He was well set and it was one such effort ball that did the trick,” Sangwan told The Indian Express.

With 25 scalps, he leads the wicket-takers list in this season. For someone who has made such an instant impact, it’s scarcely believable to note that just two years ago, Sangwan was unsure if he would even feature in a competitive fixture.

After representing Delhi at the U-19 level alongside Rishabh Pant in the 2014-15 season, Sangwan failed to progress any further at the DDCA. The following year, he tried his luck in neighbouring Haryana, but couldn’t break through. Those were vexing times for the youngster. Having grown up in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Sangwan had left home to pursue his passion of being a fast bowler. In such trying times, it was the constant support from his parents — father Surendra Singh Sangwan is a bank manager and mother Bhagwan Rati a teacher — that kept him going.

After spending two years in the cricketing wilderness, a friend informed him about job openings with the Indian Railways. He applied for the post and six months later, got employed as a ticket examiner at the New Delhi station.

The job put his cricketing aspirations back on track. In 2018, Sangwan made his U-23 debut for the Railways in the CK Nayudu Trophy and finished the season with 37 wickets from seven matches. His exploits had fast-tracked him into the Ranji Trophy squad last year. “If you spend two years without playing at the competitive level, it does play on your mind.

I was living on rent in a one-room flat in Najafgarh and back then, I would avoid visiting my relatives, just to avoid their nagging questions about job and career prospects. All that changed with this Railways job,” he said. Going forward, Sangwan knows that his job is only half done. He needs to repeat this act in the second innings if his team harbours hopes of pushing for an outright win.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 124 (Rajat Patidar 38, Himanshu Sangwan 6/33, Amit Mishra 2/38) vs Railways 104/3 (Mrunal Devdhar 43 not out).

