Sanath Jayasuriya’s fake death reports leaves R Ashwin puzzled

The fake reports of former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya’s demise even left Indian tweaker R Ashwin pizzled on Monday, who took to Twitter to verify the credibility of the claims. A rumour of Jayasuriya’s death in a car accident in Canada has been doing rounds on various social media platforms.

“Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on what’s app but see nothing here on Twitter,” Ashwin tweeted.

Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on what’s app but see nothing here on Twitter!! — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 27 May 2019

Several fans responded to the cricketer saying that the news is fake. A user even claimed that Jayasuriya himself has urged everyone to remain away from this hoax.

Jayasuriya on his Twitter handle had already last week confirmed that he is fine and is currently in Sri Lanka and has not visited Canada in recent times. He also urged his followers to stop sharing fake news.

Please disregard fake news by malicious websites regarding my health and well being.

I am in Srilanka and have not visited Canada recently.Please avoid sharing fake news. — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) 21 May 2019

Jayasuriya, during his time, was considered to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in the limited-overs format. With 445 ODI appearances, he is the only player to score over 12,000 runs and scalp more than 300 wickets in 50-over cricket. He was awarded the Most Valuable Player of 1996 World Cup when Sri Lanka won the tournament.