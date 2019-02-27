Sanath Jayasuriya’s tainted past: Sex tape, betel nuts smuggling and signing controversy

Days after creating history by becoming the first team from the sub-continent to win a Test series on South African soil, Sri Lanka cricket suffered another setback. The International Cricket Council on Tuesday handed a two-year-ban to Sri Lanka legend from all forms of cricket under the anti-corruption code. Announcing the decision, the cricket governing body released a statement on its official website stating that the cricketer had breached Article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7.

This move by ICC comes after Jayasuriya denied not co-operating in the investigation surrounding corruption activities in Sri Lanka. Following the decision, he will not be allowed to participate in any cricketing activities till 2021. This is not the first time Jayasuriya has seen trouble.

Jayasuriya accused of attacking students

In June 2014, Sri Lanka’s Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) had accused Jayasuriya of leading a mob that assaulted a group of students of Ruhuna University. As per reports, the students had opposed the ruling government’s decision to hold a development exhibition within the varsity premises.

However, Jayasuriya had refuted the allegations levelled against him and said he was ‘not present’ during the assault. A report in Indiatimes quoted the cricketer as saying: “I am the area MP. I was only participating in a protest organised by the local residents against the university students. I did not attack anyone and was not present at the time of the alleged assault.”

Signing for two teams in CAB League

The cricketer in 2013 was barred from participating in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) league for signing contracts with two clubs featuring in the same tournament.

As per reports, the former Sri Lanka skipper had signed for Kalighat Cricket Club and Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and the clubs had to withdraw his name from the squad to put an end to this controversy. After the incident, the CAB also decided to bar foreign players from participating in local tournaments.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, a CAB official had then said, “A BCCI directive issued in its last AGM has barred foreign players from playing in domestic tournaments. As per the rule, no foreign player will be allowed to take part in any of the domestic tournaments which also includes the club tournaments of the various state associations.”

Accused of smuggling betel nuts

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Jayasuriya along with two other cricketers were involved in smuggling rotten betel nuts to India. The incident took place in November last year. A huge consignment, which had betel nuts worth millions of rupees, was seized by the Director of Revenue Intelligence in Nagpur. During the interrogation, the nabbed person revealed Jayasuriya’s involvement in the crime.

The cricketer was subsequently directed by the Indian agency to visit Mumbai for further investigation and a special letter was sent to the Sri Lankan government for carrying legal action against the accused. It was reported that the purpose of the act was to draw illegal advantage from the South Asian Free Trade Area ACT, via which the trade tax between Sri Lanka and India can be remitted on commodities produced indigenously by either country and sold to the other.

Branding Bangladesh a third-class team

The virtual semi-final at the Asian Cup between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw cricket taking a totally different route. Shakib-al-Hasan signalled the batsmen to return, the glass door of the Bangladesh dressing room was shattered as Bangladesh eventually managed to win the contest by two-wickets.

A defeat in such a crucial fixture and the hostile behaviour by the members present at the venue, which was believed to be an act carried out by the Bangladesh cricket team, left Jayasuriya fuming. The former cricketer, took to Twitter to vent, and branded the Bangladeshi cricket team as a ‘third-class team.’

However, the cricketer realised that he had jumped to conclusion and decided to retract by deleting his tweet.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also released a statement on the incident, in which it stated that the board ‘regrets’ the turn of events during the clash. “The BCB regrets the unfortunate happenings during Friday’s Nidahas Trophy match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Board accepts that conduct of the Bangladesh team in certain instances was unacceptable on a cricket field,” said the statement.

Sex-tape leaked

The reputation of the cricketer was hit by a sex tape featuring him that emerged in 2016. He was subsequently removed from his post of chief selector with the Sri Lanka Cricket board. As per reports, the video was leaked and the woman, who was reported to be Jayasuria’s ex-partner, said it was released by the cricketer himself in order to seek revenge.

“Recently his private life video is leaked to the media and it is very bad public perception and we don’t want him to continue as a selector. He has disgraced the game and the nation,” a senior SLC official was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.