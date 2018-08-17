Would love to face Universal Champion after beating AJ Styles at SummerSlam, says Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. (Source: WWE)

SmackDown Live superstar Samoa Joe is on course to tussle with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Summerslam. Since making his debut in the main roster last year, Joe already had a shot at the Universal Title at Raw against Brock Lesnar, but failed to cash in on the opportunity against The Beast. He later endured a spell of injuries before moving on to SmackDown Live, where he established himself as the top dog. However, tipping off ‘The Phenomenal One’ from his 374-day reign will not be easy for ‘The Samoan Submission Specialist’. Before heading towards one of the biggest fights of his WWE career at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Joe, who is considered as one of the most intimidating superstars in the blue roster spoke to the indianexpress.com. Revealing that his unnerving persona is something that comes naturally, Joe also said that to capture the title from Styles arresting the momentum will be the key.

Stating that ‘Mr Styles’ is someone whom he respects greatly the Samoan said, “I have had the pleasure of knowing Mr Styles for a long time. The strategy to take him down will be really simple- He is the type of guy who needs things in his favour, who likes having momentum on his side and it’s all about stopping that by climbing on him. He is a tough individual and a champion for a reason. At SummerSlam, I hope to take the belt off his waist.”

With a career spanning across TNA, ROH, NPJW and independent circuit, Joe is one of the most accomplished superstars in pro-wrestling. The Samoan’s brute strength and ability to intimidate his opponents is something sets him apart from others on the WWE roster. “Honestly, intimidation is the eye of the beholder. If you find my approach or the way I talk intimidating then I can’t help. People find it so but it is something natural,” Joe revealed.

Samoa Joe attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles from behind. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe attacking WWE Champion AJ Styles from behind. (Source: WWE)

While Joe is facing Styles for the WWE Championship, fellow Samoan Roman Reigns will battle Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. So what if both the Samoans win their respective duels?

“After I capture the WWE Championship I would be absolutely interested in a cross-promotional title match. If Brock Lesnar is still around I would be happy to beat him up. If its Roman Reigns then he knows I am waiting. He is got it coming. No matter the outcome of Universal Championship I more than ready to defend my Championship against them,” he signed off by saying.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd