IPL: How Sameer Rizvi’s six-hitting masterclass flattened Mumbai Indians

22-year-old unleashes carnage on accomplished bowlers with fearless lofted shots and clever improvisation to lead Delhi Capitals to another win.

Written by: Nihal Koshie
6 min readUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Sameer Rizvi Mumbai indians vs Delhi Capitals IPLSameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals play a shots during Match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)
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On what was termed a slow wicket, 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi launched an assault that stunned MI after DC’s bowlers defanged Rohit and Suryakumar 

Sameer Rizvi’s favourite shot, according to his uncle and mentor Tankeeb Akhtar, is stepping down the ground to loft the spinner for a straight six. Rizvi produced two such strokes that would have pleased him, with Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Mayank Markande bearing the brunt.

The first one in the 12th over of Delhi Capitals’ chase was over long on. This hit was more about hand swing than foot movement. But the next was classic Rizvi, quickly coming down the track and launching a straight six.

On a pitch which was not conducive to slam-bang batting, the 22-year-old made it seem like the 22-yard strip had been switched when he walked into bat at No.4. His treatment of the tall South African fast bowler Corbin Bosch, though, was a testament to his confidence. In the 11th over of the DC innings, Rizvi shifted the momentum easily. Batting on 25 from 23 balls at that point, Rizvi demonstrated his proficiency against fast bowling too.

He had flicked Bosch for a glorious six in a previous over, but more mayhem followed.

Rizvi’s assault

He smashed widish ball through mid-off for a four to begin the assault. In the next delivery, he displayed class and improvisation. Rizvi expected the ball to be short and had lined up to pull it before realising the stroke wasn’t on. In a flash, he angled his bat and ramped it past the wicket keeper for another four. The next two scoring shots would have hurt Bosch’s ego. A mighty slash over deep point for a six, followed by another six over long on. His fearlessness and ability to judge the length quickly, except against Jasprit Bumrah, were impressive.

Going for a six when on 90, with no personal milestone in mind, would have pleased the coaches.

The greats Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav weren’t at their free-flowing best when the Mumbai Indians batted, the former saying the wicket was ‘pretty slow’ at the innings break. Rizvi, promoted to No.4 this season for DC and coming off a match-winning, unbeaten 70 off just 47 balls against Lucknow earlier this week, didn’t slow down once he got going.

He scored his fifty from 31 balls, with 26 runs coming from just 8 deliveries after a sedate start. His six-hitting needs special mention. Seventy of his 90 runs came via boundaries. His seven sixes, three more than the combined total of MI batsmen, on what was a slow surface, eventually made it a one-sided match. DC won by six wickets and 11 balls to spare. DC were reduced to 7 for 2 after which Pathum Nissanka steadied the ship. But Rizvi’s blitz made it a stroll for DC. Their bowlers deserve credit for shackling the Mumbai batsmen.

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Defanging Mumbai

Defanging the Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up is not for the faint-hearted, even with Hardik Pandya sitting out because of an illness. The Delhi Capitals bowlers were on the money. Not many can match Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Lungi Ngidi’s slower ball, but Mukesh Kumar produced a wonderful specimen to fox MI’s No.3 Tilak Varma. The ball stopped on Tilak, and Mukesh had a caught-and-bowled victim. Before this, Ryan Rickelton paid the price for trying too hard to whack a length ball into the stands to be caught at mid-off. Two wickets in one over from Mukesh was the ideal start.

Also Read | Sameer Rizvi’s journey: From smashing Rs 4 ‘anda ball’ as a 6-year-old to the start of something special at IPL for Delhi Capitals

At 18 for 2 in the third over, the Mumbai Indians’ two best batsmen – Rohit and Suryakumar – were tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding. But Rohit’s wonderful timing deserted him, and Suryakumar was biding his time on the slow surface.

Run-making was tough with the first six of the innings struck off the last ball of the seventh over, Rohit launching leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam back over his head. But it wasn’t Rohit’s day, as in the very next over, he smashed a wide ball from left-arm spinner Axar Patel to Nitish Rana at cover.

The spinners got the ball to turn. Axar brought himself on in the fourth over, and Nigam bowled the next one. Nigam ripped a delivery past the bat after Suryakumar had swept him for a four to put doubt in the mind of one of the best. There were two fine sixes from Suryakumar, one a trademark sweep by picking the ball outside off stump from Patel and depositing it to the deep fine leg boundary. For the other six, he used his feet to smash Kuldeep Yadav for a straight six into the sightscreen.

That Suryakumar’s fifty took 35 balls told the story of the DC bowlers holding sway over MI batsmen. When Ngidi dismissed Suryakumar in the 16th over, before he could step on the gas, any hopes of MI posting a big target vanished.

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

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