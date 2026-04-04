IPL: Sameer Rizvi slams 90 as he guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians

Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sameer Rizvi was Delhi Capitals’ main man once again when he blazed 90 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as he guided his team to a 6-wicket win. This performance follows on from his last match’s performance when he slammed 70 runs and helped his team win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

Delhi got off to a stuttering start when they lost KL Rahul and Nitish Rana early with the scoreboard reading 7/2. After that, Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka (44) helped steady the innings before the 22-year-old helped drag DC over the line with David Miller.