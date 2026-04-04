IPL: Sameer Rizvi slams 90 as he guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians

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Sameer Rizvi was Delhi Capitals’ main man once again when he blazed 90 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as he guided his team to a 6-wicket win. This performance follows on from his last match’s performance when he slammed 70 runs and helped his team win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.
Delhi got off to a stuttering start when they lost KL Rahul and Nitish Rana early with the scoreboard reading 7/2. After that, Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka (44) helped steady the innings before the 22-year-old helped drag DC over the line with David Miller.
This season was loaded with high stakes for Rizvi. CSK bought him for Rs 8.4 crore at the 2024 auction. But he featured in just 5 innings (No.5 the highest spot he batted at) after which CSK released him. He went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 95 lakhs last year. His unbeaten 58 against Punjab Kings was in a dead rubber.
In the LSG match, Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs stitched together a 119-run unbeaten partnership for the fifth wicket after Delhi Capitals were knocked back during the chase of 142.
Earlier, MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck a patient half-century but Delhi Capitals bowlers dominated to restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 162 for 6.
Suryakumar anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma hit 35 even as other MI batters found it difficult in the middle. Delhi’s bowlers, however, kept things tight.
Skipper Axar Patel was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and removing the dangerous Rohit Sharma. Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (1/24 in 3 overs) chipped in with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/31 in 3 overs) proved slightly expensive.
The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between them.
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