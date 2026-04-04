IPL: Sameer Rizvi slams 90 as he guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians

This performance follows on from his last match's performance when he slammed 70 runs and helped his team win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 07:10 PM IST
Sameer Rizvi DC vs MI IPLSameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty during Match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sameer Rizvi was Delhi Capitals’ main man once again when he blazed 90 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as he guided his team to a 6-wicket win. This performance follows on from his last match’s performance when he slammed 70 runs and helped his team win against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

Delhi got off to a stuttering start when they lost KL Rahul and Nitish Rana early with the scoreboard reading 7/2. After that, Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka (44) helped steady the innings before the 22-year-old helped drag DC over the line with David Miller.

This season was loaded with high stakes for Rizvi. CSK bought him for Rs 8.4 crore at the 2024 auction. But he featured in just 5 innings (No.5 the highest spot he batted at) after which CSK released him. He went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 95 lakhs last year. His unbeaten 58 against Punjab Kings was in a dead rubber.

In the LSG match, Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs stitched together a 119-run unbeaten partnership for the fifth wicket after Delhi Capitals were knocked back during the chase of 142.

Also Read | Sameer Rizvi’s coming-of-age knock: The four people who built his innings before he faced a ball

Earlier, MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck a patient half-century but Delhi Capitals bowlers dominated to restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 162 for 6.

Suryakumar anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma hit 35 even as other MI batters found it difficult in the middle. Delhi’s bowlers, however, kept things tight.

Skipper Axar Patel was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and removing the dangerous Rohit Sharma. Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (1/24 in 3 overs) chipped in with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/31 in 3 overs) proved slightly expensive.

Story continues below this ad

The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between them.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments