Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
When revered poet and Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi wrote his famous ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ poem, he had no idea that decades later it would become synonymous with two significant moments of Indian cricket.
Former India skipper MS Dhoni took social media platform Instagram to announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League. He announced it through a montage that was accompanied by the poem, which was later sung by Mukesh Kumar and featured in Kabhi Kabhi. He had used the same song while announcing his retirement from the Indian colours in 2020.
“Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram.
Dhoni’s last retirement post in 2020 garnered over 37.2 million views alongside millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of comments, and the recent post crossed 2 million views in 15 minutes and could be one of the most viral posts of the year.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Dhoni’s playing career in the IPL came to an end on Tuesday after CSK appointed him mentor, with team owner Rupa Gurunath revealing that the 45-year-old had expressed his desire to retire during a call to discuss player retention for the upcoming season.
“Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”