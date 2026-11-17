When revered poet and Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi wrote his famous ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ poem, he had no idea that decades later it would become synonymous with two significant moments of Indian cricket.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni took social media platform Instagram to announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League. He announced it through a montage that was accompanied by the poem, which was later sung by Mukesh Kumar and featured in Kabhi Kabhi. He had used the same song while announcing his retirement from the Indian colours in 2020.

“Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram.