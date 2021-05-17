‘I couldn’t stop laughing’: Sam Curran on bowling to elder brother Tom in IPL

Sam Curran hit Tom Curran for two sixes and two boundaries in IPL 2021. (File)

England all-rounder Sam Curran revealed that he “couldn’t stop laughing” when running in to bowl to his brother Tom in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The southpaw plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) whereas Tom played a couple of matches for Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. However, the incident is from the previous season when Tom played for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“We grew up so competitive, always batting, bowling, fielding, doing everything,” Curran said during a podcast called Headstrong: An Innings With.

“I’ve actually played against Tom in the IPL this year. On such a big stage, it’s pretty funny. I was running into bowl and I couldn’t stop laughing. You’ve got to try and be serious but sometimes you’ve got to realise that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens.”

Sam also admitted that he was not particularly happy when his brother scored a boundary courtesy of an outside edge. He also had a word with his brother after the game.

In last year’s clash, Sam picked up three wickets for 33 runs and scored a six-ball 17 whereas Tom remained unbeaten for a nine-ball 10. The older brother was not particularly impressive with the ball in that match as he went for 54 runs and picked a solitary wicket of Kedar Jadhav.

More than six months later, the two went up against each other in IPL 2021’s second match on Siblings Day.

This time around, Sam was the one batting and he scored 22 runs off eight balls he faced from his brother which included two sixes and two fours. The 22-year-old spoiled Tom’s bowling figures as he was economical with 17 runs and a wicket before bowling the penultimate over.