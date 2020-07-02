Sam Curran self-isolating after falling ill, undergoes Covid-19 test

Sam Curran scored 15 not out on Day 1 of England’s warm-up match. (Source: Reuters) Sam Curran scored 15 not out on Day 1 of England’s warm-up match. (Source: Reuters)

Sam Curran, the England all-rounder, will miss the remainder of England’s three-day intra-squad practice match after falling ill on Wednesday night.

Currently self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl, Curran played on the first day for Jos Buttler’s team in the warm-up match against Team Stokes. But after scoring 15 not out on Wednesday, he had sickness and diarrhea the same night.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 22-year-old felt better on Thursday afternoon. “He (Curran) has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today,” said ECB in a statement, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Ahead of their Test series against West Indies, England had arrived at the Ageas Bowl on June 23 with a 30-member training group. The first Test is set to begin on July 8 at the same venue.

Earlier, the ECB had mentioned that as many as 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out with all results being negative. The tests were carried out for players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff, and hotel staff.

