Sam Curran, Adil Rashid awarded Test central contract by ECB

Sam Curran scored 272 runs and picked 11 wickets. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Sam Curran scored 272 runs and picked 11 wickets. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

An impressive show during the recently concluded Test series against India helped Sam Curran earn a central contract in Test cricket. The southpaw was exceptional in the series where he scored 272 runs and picked 11 wickets to help England beat India 4-1 in the five-match series. Joining him are the duo of Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid, who were also handed both Test and white-ball contracts. Jake Ball is the only player to slip off what is now a 13-man list while Surrey’s Tom Curran is the only recipient of an Incremental contract.

Selectors have offered 10 Test contracts and 13 White-Ball contracts for a 12-month period, commencing October 1, 2018.

Test Match contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)James Anderson (Lancashire)Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)Jos Buttler (Lancashire)Sam Curran (Surrey)Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)Joe Root (Yorkshire)Ben Stokes (Durham)Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

White-ball contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)Jos Buttler (Lancashire)Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)Eoin Morgan (Middlesex)Liam Plunkett (Surrey)Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)Joe Root (Yorkshire)Jason Roy (Surrey)Ben Stokes (Durham)David Willey (Yorkshire)Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)Mark Wood (Durham).

