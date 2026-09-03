English cricketer creates astonishing record, runs 100km to bowl single delivery

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In an astonishing feat, a local English cricketer made a new world record for the longest run-up — running 100 kilometres to bowl a single delivery. Sam Bodoano started his run-up from the Lord’s and bowled the delivery at Valley End Cricket Club in Woking, Surrey. With this, he also has also applied for his name to be etched in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The run took 14 hours, with Bodoano’s attempt being aimed at raising money for charity. He raised a total of £6,000 for cancer charity ‘The Ruth Strauss Foundation,’ founded by former English captain Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife Ruth. To make the record official, he had to run with the ball whilst being dressed in cricket whites, and then had to play a game after the historic delivery. Bodoano’s attempt has eclipsed the 24 kilometres run-up of Tom Dunn, who has held the record since 2024.
“It was pretty annoying holding the ball that entire time – but I was surprised wearing the whites wasn’t as uncomfortable as I thought, I thought the chafing would have been a lot worse. It was very hard, my legs were absolutely ruined – but I managed to get it done and I had some good support along the way,” Bodoano said after his achievement, per quotes in The Telegraph.
A man has run between Lord's Cricket Ground and Valley End Cricket Club in Woking, setting a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest run-up prior to bowling a cricket ball.
More here: https://t.co/Gu9p2gPcO9 pic.twitter.com/ap0EvHDFw0
— BBC Surrey (@BBCSurrey) September 2, 2026
“I’m very tired, I lost a lot of sleep, but it was all for an amazing cause. I do lots of challenges on social media, anything I can combine my passions with. I have been playing cricket most of my life, so to combine ultra-marathon stuff with cricket was something I was very keen for,” he added.
According to rules of the Guinness Book of World Records, Bodoano’s attempt will now undergo a formal verification procedure, following which the record will be officially ratified.
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