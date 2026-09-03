English cricketer creates astonishing record, runs 100km to bowl single delivery

In an astonishing feat, a local English cricketer made a new world record for the longest run-up — running 100 kilometres to bowl a single delivery. Sam Bodoano started his run-up from the Lord’s and bowled the delivery at Valley End Cricket Club in Woking, Surrey. With this, he also has also applied for his name to be etched in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The run took 14 hours, with Bodoano’s attempt being aimed at raising money for charity. He raised a total of £6,000 for cancer charity ‘The Ruth Strauss Foundation,’ founded by former English captain Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife Ruth. To make the record official, he had to run with the ball whilst being dressed in cricket whites, and then had to play a game after the historic delivery. Bodoano’s attempt has eclipsed the 24 kilometres run-up of Tom Dunn, who has held the record since 2024.