scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Sam Billings opts out of IPL to focus on longer format

Billings played eight games for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, scoring 169 runs an an average of 24.14. He made his IPL debut in 2016.

sam billingsBillings has also played 25 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. He was not part of England's victorious T20 World Cup squad in Australia. (FILE)

England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings on Monday opted out of next year’s Indian Premier League to focus on the longer format of the game.

Billings played eight games for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, scoring 169 runs an an average of 24.14. He made his IPL debut in 2016.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket,” Billings tweeted.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders ! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future.” The 31-year-old had made his unexpected Test debut in January when he was brought into the side in the last minute for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He then went on to play a Test each against New Zealand and India later in the year.

Billings has also played 25 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. He was not part of England’s victorious T20 World Cup squad in Australia.

He made the announcement to withdraw from IPL a day before the deadline for player retention by the teams.
The mini auction will take place in Kochi on December 23.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:58:49 pm
Next Story

“I was terrible at dug-out” Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Morgan, Atherton talk about the t20 world cup final

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 14: Latest News