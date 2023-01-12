‘Koi hadd hoti hai kisi ke khilaaf hone ki’: Salman Butt defends Virat Kohli’s T20I ton against Afghanistan

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels Virat Kohli’s 71st international ton, in the T20I Asia Cup last year against Afghanistan was hard done by those who termed it against ‘a weak team’. And that the former India captain is now proving critics wrong by scoring consecutive hundreds in ODIs.

“Koi hadd hoti hai kisi ke khilaaf hone ki (There’s a limit to criticising someone),” Butt said on his YouTube channel talking after Kohli’s 73rd international century, 45th in ODIs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

He further added, “He scored a century against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup. They have a strong bowling attack. How many batters have scored a century against them? People often say that it is a weak team or a flat track whenever Kohli scores a century. That guy has done it 73 times. I don’t know why certain fans do this. This guy is a cricketing genius.”



Kohli was India’s highest run scorer in a 67-run win in the first of three ODIs against the 2022 Asia Cup winners. Prior to his innings of 113 off 87 balls in Guwahati, Kohli had scored a 91-ball-113 against Bangladesh in Chittagong during his last ODI outing in December.

Butt, who won the 2009 T20 World Cup with Pakistan and hasn’t played international cricket since his involvement in the 2010 spot fixing scandal in England, further praised Kohli’s knock against Pakistan at the 2022 World Cup.

“Virat Kohli’s knock against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup was a very special one,” he said. “It’s never easy to play in such a fashion, especially when you are going through a form slump. Such knocks take a player to the next level.”

Kohli had smashed 82 runs off 53 balls to inspire India to a four wicket win with a player of the match performance against Pakistan in their World Cup opener last year at the MCG. The 34-year-old was India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament and has found form with the bat after not being able to score a century for almost three years.