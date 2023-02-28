scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Salman Butt backs Virat Kohli: People who do not understand cricket judge a captain’s performance based on ICC trophy count

"I captained in World Test Championship (reached the final), and T20 World Cup in 2021 (failed to qualify for the knockouts). After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain," Kohli had recently said.

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt and former India skipper Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has backed Virat Kohli’s sentiment on big called a failed captain solely on the basis of India’s performance in ICC tournaments under his captaincy.

“People who do not understand the game of cricket very well judge a captain’s performance based on how he has fared in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup. However, if you have a good win percentage and are tactically very strong, but haven’t won a big tournament, it wouldn’t be fair to say that you haven’t been a good captain,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

He further added, “There might have been a few mistakes in high-pressure games, or it might just have been a case of luck. Not winning an ICC tournament doesn’t tell us that he [Virat Kohli] wasn’t a strong leader,” added Butt.

Recently on the RCB podcast, former India captain Virat Kohli had said, ““Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017 (reached the final), 2019 World Cup (reached the semifinal), I captained in World Test Championship (reached the final), and T20 World Cup in 2021 (failed to qualify for the knockouts). After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain.”

Butt further said that even Pakistan captain Babar Azam could also improve as a captain.

“There is still some scope for improvement in Babar Azam’s captaincy. When you look at how Virat Kohli led his side in Tests, it was fantastic. He won a lot of matches and even overseas series. However, he couldn’t win a final. When such a thing happens, it seems at times that the team hasn’t been able to win a final because of him,” he added.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:49 IST
