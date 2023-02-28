Salman Butt backs Virat Kohli: People who do not understand cricket judge a captain’s performance based on ICC trophy count

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has backed Virat Kohli’s sentiment on big called a failed captain solely on the basis of India’s performance in ICC tournaments under his captaincy.

“People who do not understand the game of cricket very well judge a captain’s performance based on how he has fared in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup. However, if you have a good win percentage and are tactically very strong, but haven’t won a big tournament, it wouldn’t be fair to say that you haven’t been a good captain,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

He further added, “There might have been a few mistakes in high-pressure games, or it might just have been a case of luck. Not winning an ICC tournament doesn’t tell us that he [Virat Kohli] wasn’t a strong leader,” added Butt.

Recently on the RCB podcast, former India captain Virat Kohli had said, ““Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017 (reached the final), 2019 World Cup (reached the semifinal), I captained in World Test Championship (reached the final), and T20 World Cup in 2021 (failed to qualify for the knockouts). After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain.”

Butt further said that even Pakistan captain Babar Azam could also improve as a captain.

“There is still some scope for improvement in Babar Azam’s captaincy. When you look at how Virat Kohli led his side in Tests, it was fantastic. He won a lot of matches and even overseas series. However, he couldn’t win a final. When such a thing happens, it seems at times that the team hasn’t been able to win a final because of him,” he added.