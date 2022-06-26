Sometimes misunderstandings happen, these things shouldn’t be shared publicly: Salman Butt on his bus fight with Afridi

15 years ago, former Pakistan players Salman Butt and Shahid Afridi had gotten into a heated exchange on a team bus which lead to Afridi being asked to return home from the camp in Abbottabad.

Recently, Salman Butt cleared air on that incident on his official YouTube channel, “Every team has at least one such incident to tell. He (Afridi) was my senior. He was not a friend but treated me well at times. We had good exchanges too. But sometimes a bit of misunderstanding happens between two players. These things should not be shared publicly”.

Former Pakistan pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar had also shared the details of the incident in a TV programme titled ‘Game On Hai.’

“It so happened that we were returning on the bus from training and I was sitting with Salman Butt upfront. Afridi came inside and asked Butt to vacate the seat to which Talat (the then team manager of Pakistan) lost his cool and questioned why Butt should leave his seat,” Akhtar said.

“Afridi also exchanged some words with Talat. Later that night, Shoaib Malik told me that they had decided to send Afridi back home because of the incident. I then took up the issue with Talat sahab and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he added.

“I think Shahid Afridi has written less in his book about the harsh treatment he received from senior players during his playing days. I witnessed some of it with my own eyes and totally agree with him”, he said before signing off.

In 2019, Butt had also said that he was on the verge of getting selected for the World T20 in India but Afridi stepped in the way of his selection.