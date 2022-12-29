‘Nobody has ever reacted this way, he’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched’: Salman Butt slams Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt slammed Ramiz Raja for the latter’s comments and said that he should have avoided creating a fuss after being removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched,” Butt was quoted as saying on his youtube channel.

Butt, who had been critical of Ramiz’s tenure throughout, said, “Ramiz Raja was lucky that the new government allowed him to work for several months after coming to power.”

“Not only did they not remove him straight away, but they also supported him. There had been talks about Ramiz’s removal. It did not happen overnight. I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste. Butt added.

“People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way after being removed. He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace. He should consider doing commentary now,” Butt added.

Raja, who was sacked as the Chairman of PCB earlier this week, had reacted with some stern comments towards the current panel and expressed his displeasure at being replaced by Najam Sethi as the new PCB chief.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Raja stated that the new board members have no interest in the betterment of Pakistan cricket and that they only want authority.

“Najam Sethi tweets at 2 in the night that Ramiz Raja is out. Is this respect for a former captain? I was not even allowed to go to the office and collect my belongings,” he had said.

“The morning after the announcement was made to remove me they were around 17 people running all over the PCB offices as if they owned it.” he added

Raja further went on to say “It was as if I had committed some crime and I would take some incriminating evidence from my office. What tamasha is this? These people have just come to enjoy themselves and get the publicity… they know nothing about cricket.”