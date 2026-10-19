‘Don’t have time to prove anyone wrong’: Salman Ali Agha on viral celebration

Salman Ali Agha’s celebration after he scored a match-winning century for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the first match of the tri-series on Sunday caught everyone’s attention. The former Pakistan captain pointedly kept his finger on his eye, as if it was a message. Agha’s action was even more pointed because he was among the seven Pakistan cricketers summoned back home a couple of months back during a horrid tour of England.

Understandably, Agha was asked about the meaning behind the celebration and whether it was a message to anyone in particular.

“My son watches a lot of TV, so that was for him,” Agha said on the post-match show.