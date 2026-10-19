‘Don’t have time to prove anyone wrong’: Salman Ali Agha on viral celebration

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Salman Ali Agha’s celebration after he scored a match-winning century for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the first match of the tri-series on Sunday caught everyone’s attention. The former Pakistan captain pointedly kept his finger on his eye, as if it was a message. Agha’s action was even more pointed because he was among the seven Pakistan cricketers summoned back home a couple of months back during a horrid tour of England.
Understandably, Agha was asked about the meaning behind the celebration and whether it was a message to anyone in particular.
“My son watches a lot of TV, so that was for him,” Agha said on the post-match show.
When Agha was asked whether this was a message for someone in particular, he retorted: “I don’t have the time to prove someone wrong or send messages. I love my cricket, I love batting and I love playing for Pakistan. That’s what I do. That celebration was just for my son. Otherwise, I have nothing to do with anything.”
When asked about having to play first-class cricket to make a comeback into the team after the recall from the England tour (where he had captained the team), Agha said: “I’ve played first-class cricket for 10 years. If you are grounded, and your feet are on the floor, these things don’t matter to you that you are out of the team and then make a comeback. I played five first-class mates before this tri-series and it helped me immensely. My struggles in the West Indies and England, when those kind of things happen your love for the sport diminishes. I think my struggles were because of my reduced love for the game. Spending time with old friends on the domestic circuit helped me stay grounded.”
Agha hit 107 off 90 balls and Pakistan scored 305 all out in 49.5 overs after Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won his fourth successive toss and chose to field. Agha’s fourth ODI century helped Pakistan craft a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka in the cricket tri-series opener on Sunday.