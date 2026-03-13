WATCH: Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha irate after getting run out in controversial manner vs Bangladesh

Controversy erupted during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh when the Men in Green’s Salman Ali Agha was run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The incident, which will no doubt bring up the old debate over spirit of cricket, happened during the 39th over.

Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which Miraz stopped with his boot. Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bento down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease.