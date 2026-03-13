WATCH: Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha irate after getting run out in controversial manner vs Bangladesh

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Controversy erupted during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh when the Men in Green’s Salman Ali Agha was run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The incident, which will no doubt bring up the old debate over spirit of cricket, happened during the 39th over.
Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which Miraz stopped with his boot. Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bento down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease.
FOLLOW LIVE: PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH 2ND ODI
The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it as a dismissal much to the chagrin of Agha who had a few words with Miraz and then left the field clearly unhappy. The irate Pakistan batter then mumbled to himself while leaving the field and threw his helmet and gloves over the ropes before walking out of the field of play.
Crucial moment! Mehidy Hasan Miraz removes Salman Agha with a brilliant run-out. ⚡🏏#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/N0inKkZVwz
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 13, 2026
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Miraz won the toss Friday and elected to field against Pakistan in the second one-day cricket international.
Bangladesh leads the three-match after fast bowler Nahid Rana skittled Pakistan for 114 with a career-best figures of 5-24 in a resounding eight-wicket win on Wednesday.
While Bangladesh retained the same playing XI, Pakistan made one change.
Pakistan gave another chance to its inexperienced batters despite Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat and Abdul Samad, who were all on ODI debut in the first game, struggling to cope with the pace of Rana and off-spin of Mehidy.
Pakistan recalled fast bowler Haris Rauf in place of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in a hope the wicket will suit the fast bowlers more.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.