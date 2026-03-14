Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha reprimanded by ICC for outburst following controversial run out vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct due to his outburst after getting controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Screengrabs: Bangladesh Cricket X)

Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct due to his outburst after getting controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Friday during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI.

In the 4th delivery of the 39th over, Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which Miraz stopped with his boot. Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bent down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease.