Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha reprimanded by ICC for outburst following controversial run out vs Bangladesh

Agha said: “It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 07:22 PM IST
Salman Ali agha controversial run out vs BangladeshPakistan's Salman Ali Agha was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct due to his outburst after getting controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Screengrabs: Bangladesh Cricket X)
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Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct due to his outburst after getting controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Friday during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI.

In the 4th delivery of the 39th over, Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which Miraz stopped with his boot. Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bent down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease.

The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it as a dismissal much to the chagrin of Agha who then proceeded to throw his batting gloves and helmet to the ground near the boundary ropes before exiting the ground.

“Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” it added.

Also Read | Salman Ali Agha on the run out incident: ‘He wasn’t saying nice things, I wasn’t either’

Talking about the incident and what he was thinking while trying to pick up the ball, Agha said at the post-match press conference: “The ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can’t get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out.”

Agha added: “It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”

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