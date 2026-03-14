Salman Ali Agha on the run out incident: ‘He wasn’t saying nice things, I wasn’t either’

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After Pakistan managed to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS Method), Salman Ali Agha faced questions from reporters where he addressed his controversial run out that started a slide for Pakistan team, which lost seven wickets for 43 runs starting with his run out. The incident, which happened in the 39th over of Pakistan innings, hogged headlines with opinion divided about the ‘spirit of cricket’.
The incident happened when Mohd Rizwan defended a ball from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz which went in the direction of Agha, who was at the non-striker’s end. The ball hit Agha’s pads and his bat. And while the Pakistan player was trying to pick up the ball, Miraz came from behind, picked up the ball and threw it at the stumps. The Bangladesh team appealed for a run out, which was given since Agha was out of the crease. Agha was livid at the run out and was seen walking away with plenty to say to the celebrating Bangladesh side. At one point, Bangladesh keeper Litton Das was also seen saying something back with Rizwan restraining him.
Talking about the incident and what he was thinking while trying to pick up the ball, Agha said at the post-match press conference: “The ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can’t get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out.”
Then, talking about what he had said to the Bangladesh players, Agha said: “I can’t remember what I was saying, and I can’t remember what he was saying. I’m sure I wasn’t saying nice things, and I’m sure he wasn’t saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine.”
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Agha added: “It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was one of the leading voices slamming Bangladesh for violating the “spirit of cricket” with the run out. Agha agreed.
“I think sportsman’s spirit has to be there. What he has done is in the law. I am someone who always wants to follow the law. I think sportsman’s spirit has to be up there no matter what the situation is. I think if he thinks it’s right, it’s right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman’s spirit. We haven’t done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well.”
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