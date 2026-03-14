Salman Ali Agha on the run out incident: ‘He wasn’t saying nice things, I wasn’t either’

Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz try to pick up the ball which Miraz got to first and then threw at the stumps to run out the Pakistan batter. (Screengrab via Fan Code)

After Pakistan managed to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS Method), Salman Ali Agha faced questions from reporters where he addressed his controversial run out that started a slide for Pakistan team, which lost seven wickets for 43 runs starting with his run out. The incident, which happened in the 39th over of Pakistan innings, hogged headlines with opinion divided about the ‘spirit of cricket’.

The incident happened when Mohd Rizwan defended a ball from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz which went in the direction of Agha, who was at the non-striker’s end. The ball hit Agha’s pads and his bat. And while the Pakistan player was trying to pick up the ball, Miraz came from behind, picked up the ball and threw it at the stumps. The Bangladesh team appealed for a run out, which was given since Agha was out of the crease. Agha was livid at the run out and was seen walking away with plenty to say to the celebrating Bangladesh side. At one point, Bangladesh keeper Litton Das was also seen saying something back with Rizwan restraining him.