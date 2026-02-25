‘Salman Ali Agha is not cut out for this role’: Shoaib Akhtar predicts Pakistan captain’s exit after England defeat

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after his dismissal during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that current team captain Salman Ali agha’s days at the helm of the team are numbered after their latest defeat to England by two wickets left the side on the verge of crashing out from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Akhtar was withering in his criticism of Salman Ali Agha, who he said was not “cut out” to be a captain.

“The question I need to ask in three weeks’ time is whether Agha will remain team captain. If you (Pakistan Cricket Board and think tank) had any long-term vision, you wouldn’t have to make this decision three weeks from now. I don’t think he is cut out for this job as a captain. And if you are expecting a miracle from him, or comparing him to someone like Harry Brook—I am so sorry,” Akhtar said on the Game On Hai show.