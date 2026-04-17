Salman Ali Agha considering break from T20 format to focus on 2027 World Cup

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s T20 cricket captain Salman Ali Agha has said that he is considering a break from the T20 format in order to recharge his batteries in time for the ICC ODI World Cup next year. He said he also wants to focus on the World Test Championship cycle.

Agha said next year’s World Cup is the most significant event on agenda and if required he would take a break from T20 cricket to prepare.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November, next year.

“The World Cup is a long way to go but yes one has to think about managing one’s schedule and workload. If I feel it (break) can help me in preparing for the World Cup and Tests I will do it,” Agha told reporters here.