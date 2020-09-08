Salil Ankola in race to coach Mumbai cricket team

Salil Ankola played for India in the 90s and was part of India’s 1996 World Cup squad. (Source: File)

Salil Ankola is the lone former India player to have applied for the job to coach the senior Mumbai cricket team. Rajesh Pawar, Amit Pagnis, Wilkin Mota, Musavir Khote, and Sulakshan Kulkarni are among the 24 candidates to be interviewed on September 9 by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a range of coaching jobs across age-groups. The MCA sought applications for the jobs to coach its senior men, senior women, under-23 men, and boys in Under-19, under-16 and under-14 and under-19 girls team.

“The MCA will be hearing each candidate and will ask their views on how to coach Mumbai team — be it senior or junior teams. We have shortlisted candidates not just according to the number of matches they have played but also considered the experience they bring to the table,” a source in the MCA told this newspaper.

Post his retirement in 1998 at the age of 28 due to a bone tumour in his left shin, Ankola pursued an acting career in films and television. Though he hasn’t been associated with any coaching stints till date, he will be a strong candidate for the coach role. Ankola played for India in the 90s and was part of India’s 1996 World Cup squad.

Apart from Ankola, former left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar had also thrown his hat in the ring. Pawar has worked as a junior selector and been regularly playing local cricket.

The Indian Express understands that the three-member Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) comprising Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni (who has opted out due to medical reasons) have the options open in terms of senior men coach role and will be quizzing all candidates. However, MCA hasn’t thus far appointed any replacement for Kulkarni.

The MCA’s criteria for the coach job is that the candidates should have played first-class cricket or senior division cricket club/office in Mumbai. They should be a NCA-certified coach and preferably have experience in coaching state teams. They will also look for skills in man management. The candidate should be a resident of Mumbai.

Apart from coaches MCA had also called applications for selectors, physiotherapists, and strength & conditioning trainers.

List of candidates called for interview: Salil Ankola, Amit Pagnis, Pradeep Sunderam, Umesh Patwal, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Nandan Phadnis, Rohan Bane, Vinod Raghavan, Raghuveer Jhala, Sandesh Kawle, Wilkin Mota, Rajesh Pawar, Pradeep Kasliwal, Suresh Shetty, Nilesh Masurkar, Mandar Sane, Sunetra Paranjpe, Hemang Naik, Sandeep Dahad, Milind Tamanhe, Onkar Gaurav, Susheel Javle, Deepak Patil, Amitabh Velaskar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd