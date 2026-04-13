SRH’s Sakib Hussain credits Varun Aaron for dream debut: ‘Whatever improvement you see in my bowling is because of him’

Sakib Hussain of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Ravi Bishnoi of Rajasthan Royals during Match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)

With Praful Hinge becoming the first bowler to take three wickets in the first over in Indian Premier League history on his debut, another Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Sakib Hussain also refused to be overshadowed, taking 4 wickets as well as the two pacers rocked the Rajasthan Royals and helped their team win by 57 runs.

While Hinge was creating havoc, Hussain was calmly going about his job at the other end, picking the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal and then following up with scalps of Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to finish with 4/24.

“Every player hopes for a debut like this, so it feels really good. I’m very happy. The bowling coach informed me a day before the game that I would be playing. From then on, my focus was simply on performing well. Mentally, I prepared myself to give my best,” Hussain said in the post-match presentation ceremony.