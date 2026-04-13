SRH’s Sakib Hussain credits Varun Aaron for dream debut: ‘Whatever improvement you see in my bowling is because of him’

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With Praful Hinge becoming the first bowler to take three wickets in the first over in Indian Premier League history on his debut, another Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Sakib Hussain also refused to be overshadowed, taking 4 wickets as well as the two pacers rocked the Rajasthan Royals and helped their team win by 57 runs.
While Hinge was creating havoc, Hussain was calmly going about his job at the other end, picking the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal and then following up with scalps of Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to finish with 4/24.
“Every player hopes for a debut like this, so it feels really good. I’m very happy. The bowling coach informed me a day before the game that I would be playing. From then on, my focus was simply on performing well. Mentally, I prepared myself to give my best,” Hussain said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Another debutant making his mark ✅
🎥 Glimpses of Sakib Hussain’s 4/24 in his first outing in #TATAIPL 🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/xGTDdKbXpY#KhelBindaas | #SRHvRR | @sunrisers pic.twitter.com/ByAMDOgJiB
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
“Varun (Aaron) bhai has been working with me for the past four years. Whatever improvement you see in my bowling is because of him. I give him full credit. It felt amazing, sir. To have such a performance in my debut match is very special,” he added.
Hinge and Hussain took four wickets each after Ishan Kishan’s quickfire 91 as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Chasing 217, RR slipped to 9 for five inside first three overs and eventually finished at 159 in 19 overs, with Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) putting on a 118-run sixth-wicket stand.
Earlier, Kishan played an instrumental role in lifting the SRH side who lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) early.
Kishan clobbered eight fours and six sixes to make 91 off only 44 balls as SRH made 216 for six.
SRH were also bolstered by Heinrich Klaasen’s 26-ball 40, a quickfire 28 from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora’s 13-ball 24 not out.
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