‘If I bought shoes how could we eat’: How Sakib Hussain, the ‘Rabada of Gopalganj’, went from tennis-ball cricket to a four-wicket IPL debut

His mother sold her jewellery for bowling spikes. His coach threatened to quit coaching if a franchise didn't pick him. On Monday night at Uppal, Sakib Hussain made it all count with 4 for 24 on debut for SRH

Written by: Nihal Koshie
5 min readApr 14, 2026 07:30 PM IST
SakibSakib Hussain playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad on the left and Sakib Hussain (R) with coach Robin Singh. (Credit: AP photo/ Insta Sakibhussain_241)
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Six years ago, a fast bowler’s nickname was enough to get Robin Singh’s attention. Singh, the coach at the GenNext Cricket Academy in Patna, had asked his fast bowler nephew for recommendations.

“My nephew told me Sakib’s nickname on the tennis-ball cricket circuit was ‘Rabada’ because he was fast. I am most excited to coach fast bowlers. I asked my nephew to ask him to come to Patna. With the leather ball Sakib was not accurate, but he had potential. He was nippy off the wicket. For most fast bowlers, after the ball pitches it loses pace. Sakib’s loss was minimal,” Singh tells The Indian Express about his first impressions of a 15-year-old Sakib.

On his IPL debut, Sakib Hussain, now 21, took 4 for 24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday. Fellow debutant Praful Hinge took 4 for 34. Between them, two men nobody had heard of dismantled Rajasthan Royals on the same evening.

From tennis-ball specialist to CSK net bowler to KKR bench to SRH colours — Sakib’s journey had taken the long route.

Modest background

His father farmed and fixed roof sheets as a casual labourer. Cash prizes from tennis-ball tournaments were a blessing the family counted on. In a video posted by KKR, his mother Subuktara Khatoon spoke of selling her jewellery to buy him bowling spikes. In a StarSports video, Sakib himself put it plainly: “If I bought shoes how could we eat.”

Singh had wanted Sakib to move to Patna for coaching, but the boy couldn’t afford to stay away from home. “I offered him free coaching but he declined,” Singh recalled.

Sakib Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Ishan Kishan takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals’ Ravi Bishnoi as Sakib Hussain celebrates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Months later, the president of the Gopalganj Cricket Association, the late Tunna Giri, asked Singh to open a GenNext Academy branch in the district. It was Giri who had first spotted Sakib — not at a cricket ground but at the Minz ground, where Sakib was training for the army’s physical test and Giri came for his morning walks.

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“They provided me land for the academy in Gopalganj. Sakib agreed to be a regular. I told him to stop playing tennis-ball cricket because it results in injuries. I feel it was God’s will — the academy came up in Gopalganj for Sakib,” Singh said.

No spikes

Sakib’s big break came at the Bihar Cricket League. The owner of Gaya Gladiators, Ashok Kumar, reached out to Singh asking about talented players. Kumar was reluctant to take a chance on someone without district or league cricket experience. Singh was not moved.

“I told him, ‘trust me. If Sakib does not perform, I will stop coming to the ground for coaching.’ When he heard that, Kumar agreed,” Singh said.

Sakib tried to wriggle out of the trial in Patna — there was a tennis-ball match he wanted to play. Singh put his foot down. “Bahut daat kayega (You will be heavily scolded). One of the boys gave him the train fare, another dropped him at the station. The first ball he bowled was so quick that Kumar told me ‘solid player hai’. He didn’t have spikes so he slipped and fell after bowling that ball. But they were impressed,” Singh said.

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BCL coaches were astonished when Sakib dismissed two batsmen with Ranji Trophy experience without conceding a run in a six-over trial match. He went on to represent Bihar in the Cooch Behar Trophy and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, earned a call to the NCA high performance camp and the MRF Pace Foundation, and eventually found his way to the IPL.

Bumrah comparison

On his debut, three of his four wickets came with his slower ball. Singh, who also commentates in Bhojpuri for the IPL, explains why it is difficult to pick.

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah in action. (FILE photo)

“His slower ball is difficult to pick because of his quick arm speed. He bowls fast from a very short distance. His run-up is like Bumrah. To figure out his pace is very difficult — like Bumrah, because he generates a lot of pace with his bowling action. Suddenly the ball is upon the batsman. He’s very nippy as he flicks his wrist, which gives a lot of whip to the ball and makes it travel fast even after pitching,” Singh said.

The Bumrah comparison is a high bar. But the Rabada of Gopalganj, on the evidence of Monday night, is on the right track.

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

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