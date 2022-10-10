Saka spot kick seals 3-2 win for Arsenal over Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, as the hosts beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

There was a lengthy break midway through the first half as Trent Alexander-Arnold received treatment for an ankle injury sustained in a tangle with Martinelli, and the England defender had to be replaced by Joe Gomez at halftime.

By then Arsenal were back in front, sweeping forward on the counter-attack as Martinelli turned provider, whipping the ball across the box for Saka to poke home a simple finish in first-half stoppage time.

Odegaard missed a golden opportunity to increase Arsenal’s lead after the break and two minutes later Diogo Jota found Firmino with a perfectly weighted through ball for the Brazilian to slot across goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Arsenal came blazing back and a wild series of shots and blocks ended in a penalty when Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus and Saka made no mistake from the spot to put his side 3-2 up in the 76th minute.

It was enough to seal a win that takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games.

Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season continued, and their second league defeat leaves them in 10th spot on 10 points from eight games.