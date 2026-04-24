Sai Sudharsan scores century against Royal Challangers Bengaluru in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan slammed his third Indian Premier League century on Friday against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and has put Bengaluru to bat first, and in response, Sudharsan has scored a sublime 100 runs from 57 balls.

After the 73 from 44 balls he scored against the Rajasthan Royals, Sudharsan has hit a bit of a lean patch, but against Bengaluru on a good batting deck at Chinnaswamy, the southpaw looked in imperious form with his shot-making. He slammed 11 boundaries and five sixes on his way to the three-digit mark.

In a league like IPL, where the flamboyance and fearlessness of Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre have gained traction, Sai Sudharsan’s flair has also stood out. Of the many youngsters who dazzle in T20S with quirky shots or muscled hits, the Gujarat Titans opener stands apart with his conventional strokeplay. There is a stillness and compactness that’s quite impressive. In particular, his weight transfer, whether forward or back, is way better than that of many established names.