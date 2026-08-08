Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series in latest injury blow for India

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India suffered another major blow ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series when batter Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to injury. Sudharsan, who had suffered a toe injury last month during in India A’s tour to Sri Lanka, failed to recover on time and will hence sit out the 2-Test series, scheduled to start on August 15.
Sudharsan, who scored two tons in two ‘A’ Test matches, was hit during the second game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ and since then has been in rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Ahead of the series, India are in a bit of a fix with a lot of key personnel dealing with injuries. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series, and there is no guarantee Washington Sundar would join the team for the second Test.
The 32-year-old Bumrah, who picked up a knee injury during the second ODI against England last month is far from attaining full fitness and hence will miss the two Tests.
When the BCCI released the squad for the two-match Test series, Bumrah’s inclusion was subject to him clearing fitness test. With nearly four-week break before the first Test, India were hoping that Bumrah would regain full fitness by then and were keen to take him on board even if is unlikely to feature in the warm-up fixture. However, during the rehab process, Bumrah is understood to have felt discomfort in his knee and as a result his comeback is expected to take time.
Though Bumrah has played 52 Tests, his career continues to remain stop-start because of injuries. Having overcome a career-threatening back injury, India have been managing his workload carefully. Last year in England, he played only three of the five Tests, but played in all four home Tests against West Indies and South Africa.
Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill did not take part in the 3-day practice match against SLC XI on Friday as well as Saturday after sustaining an injury to his right finger during practice.
Gill picked up the niggle during a training session here on Thursday and as result, KL Rahul is leading the side in his absence.
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