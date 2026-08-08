Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series in latest injury blow for India

India suffered another major blow ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series when batter Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to injury. Sudharsan, who had suffered a toe injury last month during in India A’s tour to Sri Lanka, failed to recover on time and will hence sit out the 2-Test series, scheduled to start on August 15.

Sudharsan, who scored two tons in two ‘A’ Test matches, was hit during the second game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ and since then has been in rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the series, India are in a bit of a fix with a lot of key personnel dealing with injuries. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series, and there is no guarantee Washington Sundar would join the team for the second Test.