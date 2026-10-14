Sai Sudharsan searching for rhythm and sync of red-ball cricket

The morning after the second 50-over game between India A and Australia A in Puducherry, Sai Sudharsan woke up to a message from the national selectors. The team manager conveyed it to him: they wanted Sai to play Tamil Nadu’s (TN) Ranji Trophy game against Rajasthan. A call from interim chief selector Pragyan Ojha followed in the evening.

Ojha said the game would serve as good red-ball preparation for the upcoming New Zealand tour. And so, skipping the third 50-over ‘A’ match, Sai left for Jaipur. He landed at around 10:40 pm and turned up in TN whites the next morning, unbeknownst to most.

The start wasn’t great for the opener. He was dismissed for a 10-ball 3 in the first innings and suffered a knee injury early on Day 2. The injury wasn’t serious, thankfully, and he recovered in a couple of hours. Sai fared better in TN’s second innings, staying unbeaten on 26 off 67 balls. He warded off the threat from in-form spinners Manav Suthar and Ajay Singh Kukna to help salvage a draw for the visitors.

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With the conditions expected to be vastly different in New Zealand, what did he gain from his time in the middle in Jaipur? “I feel it’s about the cues that you give to yourself as a red-ball batter, as opposed to a white-ball batter, and to get that rhythm and sync,” Sai said after the conclusion of the Ranji match.

He elaborated: “Red ball has a certain gameplay, speed of play or pace of play. So to understand that pace of play, to understand what cues you will give in certain durations of time — before lunch you will give certain cues, before tea you will probably hold back. To simulate those cues, maybe you can reflect it like that.”

Sai was quick to add that when he was batting on the slow, turning Sawai Mansingh Stadium surface on Day 4, he was not necessarily thinking about the Kiwi tour. “If you see the second innings, it’s completely (in) contrast to what you will probably get in New Zealand, but it’s about being the best here. It might not be for New Zealand, but it will be helpful for your spin batting in the future. So I think I’m approaching it that way, rather than thinking that ‘I’m going to New Zealand, so this is a preparatory match’.”

As for the New Zealand prep itself, Sai is watching old footage to get a sense of the pace, seam movement and bounce. “It will be bouncy and somewhat similar to England, but there’ll be a bit more of lateral movement. So (I am) watching a lot of old videos and understanding how it’ll behave.”

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To imbibe the right lessons, videos of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid batting in New Zealand are his go-to. “Sachin paaji has scored a lot there, so I was watching his batting. After that, I watched Dravid sir’s batting. When watching our legends bat, we can relate to how they go so deep in understanding the game, wicket and conditions. I try and grab knowledge from that. Whatever is possible for me to do, I’ll try and execute that,” Sai said.

Top-order batters face the biggest challenge against the moving ball. It involves getting beaten repeatedly, forgetting that and focusing on the next ball. Sai embraces that challenge. “When there is a lot of lateral movement it is bound to happen. But are you approaching it in the same way? Are your positions right? Are you watching the ball well and reacting to it well? If those answers are yes, it doesn’t matter if you score or get beaten because you are in the best position to face the ball.”

While he is part of the India A squad, whether Sai makes the playing XI for the subsequent Tests against New Zealand remains to be seen. Devdutt Padikkal has made a strong case for the number 3 spot but the 24-year-old does not look at it as a tussle for places. “We are doing it for the team. If Dev is going to bat somewhere else I will bat, or if I am going somewhere else Dev is going to bat. It’s not about comparison. We all have our own stories.”