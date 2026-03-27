‘We are not thinking it that way’: Sai Sudharsan on why Gujarat Titans are not chasing 300 ahead of IPL 2026

With 300 increasingly becoming the number that defines ambition in T20 cricket, batting units are being judged as much on their ceiling as their consistency. Gujarat Titans (GT), on paper, possess one of the most formidable top threes in the competition – Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler – one that could chase down or even set those daunting totals.

But inside the GT dressing room, the conversation is a little less dramatic. As Sudharsan put it on the eve of the season, the team isn’t chasing a number – it’s chasing the game in front of them.

“It is all about playing to the conditions. It is all about playing the variables, playing the man rather than thinking from a predetermined mindset that we have to score 300, or we have to score so many runs to defend the game. We are not thinking it that way. We are thinking about it from a more versatile point. What the wicket is, what the bowlers are doing, how we can tackle them and how best we can come out of it. That’s the biggest, and that’s most we are talking about,” Sudharsan said in a media interaction on Friday.