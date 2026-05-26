Sai Sudharsan becomes first to be out hit-wicket twice in IPL

Gujarat Titans’ much vaunted batting lineup have fallen in a heap against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it all started with opener Sai Sudharsan falling in rather bizarre fashion in the third over. Sudharsan was out hit wicket with the bat flying out of his hands and touching the stumps after hitting the ground, thus becoming the first in the IPL to be dismissed twice in this fashion.

The incident happened off the third ball of the third over. Sudharsan cut pacer Jacob Duffy and the ball had seemingly gone to the boundary for four. However, the RCB players were celebrating and Sudharsan walked back with a rather dumbstruck GT captain Shubman Gill looking on. The bat had slipped right out of Sudharsan’s hands as it swung after he completed the shot, bounced once on the pitch and then grazed the off stump.