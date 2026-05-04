Sai Sudharsan breaks Chris Gayle’s 13-year-old record en route to powering GT’s nervy win over PBKS

Sudharsan has grown to be an integral part of GT's plans since making his IPL debut for them in 2022. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Sai Sudharsan’s 57 in 41 balls ended up playing a crucial role in Gujarat Titans’ nervy win over Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. In the process, 24-year-old GT opener ended up breaking a record that has been held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle for 13 years.

This was Sudharsan’s 50th innings in the IPL and he ended the night with a career tally of 2178 runs in the tournament. This makes him the batter with the most runs after his first 50 innings in the IPL, surpassing Gayle’s 2061 runs in his first 50 innings. Earlier this season, Sudharsan had broken Gayle’s record and became the fastest batter to reach 2000 career runs in the IPL. Sudharsan got there in 47 innings while Gayle took 48.