Why Sai Sudharsan needs to bring his A game vs Australia A to regain India spot

B Sai Sudharsan would have hoped that the Sri Lanka tour last month would mark the start of an extended run at No.3 in India’s Test side. With an away series against New Zealand in November followed by five Tests against Australia at home in January, there were opportunities ahead to cement his place.

A toe stress fracture, however, changed the equation. Sudharsan was initially picked for the Sri Lanka series subject to fitness clearance, but couldn’t recover in time. His absence opened the door for Devdutt Padikkal, who grabbed the chance.

Padikkal returned with scores of 167, 44 and 117 in three innings, turning Sudharsan’s absence into a genuine selection battle for the No.3 spot. During the first Test of the series, Padikkal acknowledged that his chance had come because of Sudharsan’s injury.

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“Cricket has its injuries and things like that happen. Sai (Sudharsan) has been doing well for us over the last few games, and he’s a very talented player as well. You know, at the end of the day, whoever gets that opportunity, it’s important that we take that opportunity and try and help the team win. And as long as we’re doing that, I think everyone’s happy,” he said.

India’s Sai Sudharsan reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Friday, June 20, 2025, (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) India’s Sai Sudharsan reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Friday, June 20, 2025, (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

A month later, Sudharsan has an opportunity to start working his way back. Named vice-captain for the two multi-day games against Australia A in Puducherry, starting Tuesday, he has a chance to remind the selectors why he was backed in the first place.

Quality attack

A couple of good innings against an Australia A attack that could include Jhye Richardson, Brendan Doggett and Todd Murphy could put him back in the reckoning ahead of India’s next Test assignment in New Zealand.

More importantly, the two matches give Sudharsan a chance to spend time in the middle in red-ball cricket after missing the Sri Lanka series. Four-day cricket against a strong Australia A attack could test both his technique and patience, while also giving him valuable match time before India’s next Test assignment in November.

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For a batsman trying to work his way back into India’s Test plans, the two matches offer a chance to show that injury has not disrupted his progress, score runs and push his case for a Test return.

What he may have to adapt to, though, is a new role. With Padikkal set to play and lead India A after succeeding at No.3 against Sri Lanka, Sudharsan may have to embrace the challenge of opening the batting.

It is something he did on the India A tour of Sri Lanka in July, and he excelled, with scores of 132, 7 not out, 168 and 25 not out.

Those performances seemed the perfect launchpad for the Test series. Yet, the injury that followed prevented him from building on them against Sri Lanka.

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Opening the batting, though, is not something he’s alien to. Sudharsan has formed a successful opening partnership with Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans and is accustomed to facing the new ball. Even for his state side Tamil Nadu, he plays as an opener.

The red-ball challenge would be different, but his experience of facing the new ball could help him adapt to the role quickly.

India’s Sai Sudharsan plays a shot vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur. (Express Photo | Kamleshwar Singh) India’s Sai Sudharsan plays a shot vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur. (Express Photo | Kamleshwar Singh)

Middling returns

Sudharsan made his international debut against England in June 2025 and was immediately thrust into batting at No.3.

After 61 in his third innings at Manchester, expectations of bigger scores rose. He subsequently made 87 and 81 at home, but consistency remained elusive.

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While he has played only seven Tests, his average of 31.91 remains middling. The Sri Lanka series, which was played on good surfaces rather than rank turners, offered him a chance to improve those numbers. But the injury denied him that opportunity.

Sudharsan will be surrounded by a couple of top-order contenders. Aman Mokhade scored 760 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches last season at an average of 76. Chhattisgarh’s Ayush Pandey made 573 runs in the same number of games. So while Sudharsan can hope to play both matches, he has competition for places and runs will be key to staying ahead.

For Sudharsan, the significance of the next two games goes beyond his return from injury. Padikkal has used the opportunity to strengthen his own case, while other domestic batsmen are pushing from behind. The primary objective is simply to score runs, irrespective of where he bats.

A strong series may not immediately help him reclaim the No.3 spot, but it would keep him in the conversation when India start planning for New Zealand and Australia. Having lost his place without getting the opportunity to defend it, these two matches give him the chance to begin winning it back.

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Squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (captain), B Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Nachiket Bhute, Tripurana Vijay.