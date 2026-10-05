Pakistan appoint Sahibzada Farhan as new T20I captain, drop Salman Ali Agha from squad

Pakistan appointed Sahibzada Farhan as the new T20I captain in place of Salman Ali Agha. (AP)

Pakistan have named top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan as their new T20I captain, with the 30-year-old taking over from Salman Ali Agha starting with the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Agha, who led the side at the 2026 T20 World Cup, has been dropped from the 15-member squad for the shortest format.

Agha is set to remain part of the ODI setup, where Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the captaincy for the tri-nation series against England and Sri Lanka. Former captain Babar Azam has also been included in the ODI squad.

Pakistan’s three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka begins on Friday, October 9 in Rawalpindi, while the ODI tri-series will begin on October 18 and feature a double round-robin format, with the top two teams facing off in the final on October 31 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.