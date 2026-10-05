Pakistan appoint Sahibzada Farhan as new T20I captain, drop Salman Ali Agha from squad

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Pakistan have named top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan as their new T20I captain, with the 30-year-old taking over from Salman Ali Agha starting with the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Agha, who led the side at the 2026 T20 World Cup, has been dropped from the 15-member squad for the shortest format.
Agha is set to remain part of the ODI setup, where Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the captaincy for the tri-nation series against England and Sri Lanka. Former captain Babar Azam has also been included in the ODI squad.
Pakistan’s three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka begins on Friday, October 9 in Rawalpindi, while the ODI tri-series will begin on October 18 and feature a double round-robin format, with the top two teams facing off in the final on October 31 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Farhan, who top-scored at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, led Pakistan to a silver medal at the recently concluded 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. He scored 383 runs at a strike rate of 160 to become the player with the most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.
The right-handed opener is among several players from that squad retained for the senior side, with Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Moqim and Mohammad Salman Mirza also included.
While Farhan has been named captain the shortest format, he is not part of a 16-member ODI squad. From the squad that last played the format and beat Australia 2-1 in January this year, Abdul Samad, Rohail Nazir, Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal have also been left out.
Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Razaullah, Saad Baig and Saim Ayub have been called up alongside Hasan Nawaz, who scored a fine 96 in the Asian Games final against India.
Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.