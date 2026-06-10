Sahibzada Farhan to lead Pakistan at Asian Games 2026; Check full team

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the 2026 Asian Games, with opening batter Sahibzada Farhan appointed as Pakistan’s captain. Abdul Samad has been named the vice-captain of the side.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September and October later this year. The men’s cricket event will commence on 24 September, while the medal matches will be played on 3 October.

The squad includes four players who are yet to play T20Is for Pakistan: Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood.

Farhan was the highest run-getter in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, leading his side to the Super 8s before they were knocked out ahead of the semifinals. Farhan has played 46 T20Is for Pakistan so far but has not yet led them in either white-ball format.