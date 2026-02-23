It’s not in our hands, says Sahibzada Farhan on Indian-owned Hundred outfits not picking Pakistani players

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan ignored all the queries related to the speculation that players of his country would be ignored by at least four Indian-owned franchises in the ‘The Hundred’ auction, saying that the matter is beyond their control.

The Hundred, a format that has 100 balls in an innings, has four teams owned by Indian companies – Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR) and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group) and according to the reports in the British media, all of them would avoid Pakistani players.

“See, it’s not in our hands to decide who will pick us or not. That is not in our hands. Wherever we get a chance, who are interested can pick us and we are ready to play in that league,” Farhan said ahead of his team’s T20 World Cup Super Eight match against England here on Tuesday. “And we are not interested to play with the people – the way you have spoken,” said Farhan when asked about Pakistan players not being picked in franchise leagues around the world with strong IPL ties.