Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan broke star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. When Farhan went past the individual score of 37, it took him past Kohli’s tally of 319 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings in the 2014 edition in Sri Lanka, where India reached the finals before losing the summit clash to host Lanka.

Farhan has also played six innings this edition as Pakistan are fighting for a semifinal spot.