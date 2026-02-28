Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition

Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings in the 2014 edition in Sri Lanka, where India reached the finals before losing the summit clash to host Lanka.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan broke star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. When Farhan went past the individual score of 37, it took him past Kohli’s tally of 319 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Farhan has also played six innings this edition as Pakistan are fighting for a semifinal spot.

List of players with most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition:

Player Country Matches Innings Year Runs
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 7* 6 2026 326*
Virat Kohli India 6 6 2014 319
T Dilshan Sri Lanka 7 7 2009 317
Babar Azam Pakistan 6 6 2021 303
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 6 6 2010 302
Virat Kohli India 6 6 2022 296
Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 6 6 2016 295
David Warner Australia 7 7 2021 289
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 6 2021 281
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 8 8 2024 281
Brian Bennett Zimbabwe 5 5 2026 277
Virat Kohli India 5 5 2016 273

