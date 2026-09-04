Sadagoppan Ramesh says Sanju Samson should be considered CSK’s next captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had an ordinary season as captain in the Indian Premier League 2026. It was the third season in a row that Chennai has missed the playoff spot. Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said CSK should change the captain for the upcoming season to Sanju Samson, who has been traded from Rajasthan Royals.

“CSK are seemingly thinking of many options as captain and even wondering if there is a captaincy change needed. Sanju Samson should be considered as captain because he’s such a fantastic team player. The CSK captaincy must be changed, and if it is, CSK must seriously consider Sanju Samson,” said Ramesh on his Instagram handle.