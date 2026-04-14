Sadagoppan Ramesh on Ruturaj Gaikwad: ‘It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat’

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Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the shining light for Chennai Super Kings with the bat in the last few seasons despite the side’s poor performance. However, the CSK skipper this season has looked a shadow of himself with the bat. Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said there are too many things on the mind of Gaikwad.
“Right now, too many things are running in his mind. It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat. Most captains can’t do that, though. When you bring the captain tag along while batting, too many things run through your head. He should talk to himself as a captain and ask himself to bat freely. If he also combines with Sanju, it’s one of the best pairs of the IPL,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.
“Though he’s not scoring now, class is permanent. He has played some of the best knocks over the years. There was a match in Dubai when Bumrah ran through CSK on a grassy wicket. But Ruturaj scored a 70+ in that game, and the only one who convincingly played Bumrah. It was seen that he was a different level of player at that time itself,” Ramesh added.
Samson too started off the season on the slower side, but his century in the previous game against Delhi Capitals ensured Chennai registered their first win of the season.
“Whether Sanju can immediately score another big one is doubtful. But when it comes to Sanju Samson, I’ve already booked four match-winning performances in a season. So he will win three more matches singlehandedly in the season. Of course, it’ll be great for CSK if those knocks happen back-to-back, as it’ll mean they are back in the playoff race,” Ramesh said.
“When a player like Sanju performs, your percentage of winning doubles. The opponents that play CSK next are under pressure if Sanju had scored in the previous game. They won’t feel a similar pressure if an Ayush Mhatre had scored big compared to a Sanju. Yes, it’ll be even better if both Sanju and Gaikwad perform at once,” he added.
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