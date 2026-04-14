Sadagoppan Ramesh on Ruturaj Gaikwad: ‘It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat’

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the shining light for Chennai Super Kings with the bat in the last few seasons despite the side’s poor performance. However, the CSK skipper this season has looked a shadow of himself with the bat. Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said there are too many things on the mind of Gaikwad.

“Right now, too many things are running in his mind. It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat. Most captains can’t do that, though. When you bring the captain tag along while batting, too many things run through your head. He should talk to himself as a captain and ask himself to bat freely. If he also combines with Sanju, it’s one of the best pairs of the IPL,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.