Sacked Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha demands USD 5mn compensation

Former Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha demands USD 5mn compensation (Source: Reuters) Former Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha demands USD 5mn compensation (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s sacked coach Chandika Hathurusingha has claimed compensation of USD 5 million from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract. The former Test player claimed that the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last season.

According to the Sunday Island newspaper, Hathurusingha, who claimed that his reputation in the international circuit suffered due to the termination, has sought his full salary for the remaining 18 months of his contract which amounts to just over a million dollars.

The report further said that the board had been willing to pay only six months’ salary as compensation, with a take-home salary of USD 60,000 a month at the time of termination.

Hathurusingha along with his assistants were fired after Sri Lanka’s disappointing World Cup, where the country finished at the sixth position. A banter had followed with the then sports minister Harin Fernando claiming that Hathurusingha was overpaid.

Fernando further said that they got South African Mickey Arthur, who had been given the task of revamping the country’s national side as the new head coach, at half the price of Hathurusingha.

