Sachin visits seva kutir, meets kids on 8th anniversary of his retirement

On the eighth anniversary of his retirement, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited social projects for children that he is supporting, in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction of a school that his foundation is building in association with NGO Parivaar, in memory of his late father Ramesh Tendulkar.

With the situation around Covid-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Master Blaster interacted with the children as well as the the young teachers at the centre. He also visited the kitchen, to understand how nutritious meals are being cooked for the beneficiaries.

Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia – on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs & free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better & brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities. pic.twitter.com/0sqVRg2Fwl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2021

As part of his visit, he also stopped at Sandalpur, to oversee the construction status of a school that his foundation is supporting.

After the visit, Tendulkar tweeted, “Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia – on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs & free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better & brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities.”

Tendulkar’s final international match took place during the two-match Test series which India was playing against the West Indies. While he did not manage to score a hundred on his last Test, the legendary Indian batsman did finish his career on a high as India won the Test within three days.

In his last Test, Tendulkar also hit a fluent 74 which featured some his trademark cover drives and square-cuts. However, he was dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine when he edged one to the slips. But before leaving the ground Sachin went back to the pitch, touched it, felt it for the last time and came back slowly, trying to hold back his tears.